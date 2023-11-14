CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.
CervoMed Price Performance
CRVO stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15. CervoMed has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $14.37.
CervoMed Company Profile
