Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 10,872 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $109,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.04. 445,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

