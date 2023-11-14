Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 22,918 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $143,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.64. The company had a trading volume of 332,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,867. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.77 and its 200 day moving average is $276.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

