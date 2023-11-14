Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 333 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $137,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

