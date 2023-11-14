Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.69% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $146,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,065,720,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $76.24. 45,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,319. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

