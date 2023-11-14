Cetera Investment Advisers Has $290.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $290,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.14. 1,474,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,755. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average of $215.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.