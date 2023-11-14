Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $158,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.45. 1,362,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.