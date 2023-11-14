ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.59. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

