Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,504,375 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504,375 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 63.90% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,156,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. 57,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,436. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.