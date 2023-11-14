Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,549 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,885,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 665,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,693. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

