Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 107,042 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $704,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,047. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

