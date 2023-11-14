Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,485 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Snap by 31.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Snap by 6.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 136.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,261 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.52.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $374,377.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,371,876 shares in the company, valued at $21,916,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $374,377.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,371,876 shares in the company, valued at $21,916,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,687,906 shares of company stock worth $15,511,567.

Snap Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. 13,797,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,050,717. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.