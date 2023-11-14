Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of IUSG traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.43. 61,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.87.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
