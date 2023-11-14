Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $431,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 483,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 671.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. 2,852,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,248,785. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

