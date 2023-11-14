Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $108.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 1.76% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $108,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.09. 106,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $66.13.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.