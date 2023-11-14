Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $299,000 Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHY traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 29,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,490. The company has a market cap of $745.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

