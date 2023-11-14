Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $374,000 Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $338,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.71%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -180.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on IEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

