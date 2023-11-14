Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $4.78 Million Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.55% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of PSK stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 55,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

