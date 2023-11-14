Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $982,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,771,000 after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,035,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,042,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 184,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

