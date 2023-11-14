Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $233,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $1,155,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $903,000. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 25.6% in the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 202,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 41,357 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,224. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.