Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $533,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,002,250,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $330,471.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,765,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,634,136.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.72. 34,678,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,818,723. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.70.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

