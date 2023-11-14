Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,321 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.22.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,804. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $454.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

