Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 150,221 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,143,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,221 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 23.00% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $520,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 72,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

