Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 43,502 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.68. 85,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

