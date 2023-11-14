Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,288,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219,739 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 20.90% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,166,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.54. 172,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,748. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

