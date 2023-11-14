Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,900,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,147 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 34.24% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,279,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. 72,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,227. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

