Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 6.00% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $125,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,038. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.