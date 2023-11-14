Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.72% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $327,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSEARCA:VB traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.10. 115,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,221. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
