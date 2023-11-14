Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 839,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

