Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 112 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.84. 1,354,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,007. The company has a market cap of $360.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,025,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

