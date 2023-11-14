Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $8.38 on Tuesday, hitting $385.59. 24,591,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,552,684. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

