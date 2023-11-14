Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 125 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 685,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,505. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

