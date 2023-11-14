Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 329 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,703. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

