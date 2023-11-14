Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 6,486 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,397,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 2.73% of iShares Gold Trust worth $742,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

