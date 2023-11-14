Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 345,251 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.09. 143,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,229. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

