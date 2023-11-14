Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $168,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682,703 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,525,000 after buying an additional 4,617,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,421,000 after buying an additional 3,873,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 2,939,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,548,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 1,859,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,787. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

