Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

CHKP stock opened at $143.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day moving average of $129.84. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $143.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

