Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,720,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the October 15th total of 15,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.65. 2,017,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.75. Chevron has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $273.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 115.5% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 39,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

