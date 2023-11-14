Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $144.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,261. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $272.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $188.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

