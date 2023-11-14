Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,755,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,965 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of Chevron worth $2,164,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 150,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 97,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 42,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Chevron stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.20. 1,314,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,638. The company has a market cap of $272.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

