Children’s Place (PLCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Children’s Place by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

