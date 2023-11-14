Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $2,177.07 and last traded at $2,173.19, with a volume of 17366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,150.43.
CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,090.46.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill
Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,907.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,977.69.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current year.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.