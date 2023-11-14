Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $2,177.07 and last traded at $2,173.19, with a volume of 17366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,150.43.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,090.46.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,907.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,977.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

