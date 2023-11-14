Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $144,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $619,661,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $222.00 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.08.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.