Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB stock traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, reaching $217.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,175. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.08.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

