Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,313. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,110,000 after buying an additional 221,721 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 283.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $231,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.6% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 968,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 92,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

