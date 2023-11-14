ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $342,907.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,028,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,097,035.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 62,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,636.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CTR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. 1,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,699. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is presently 184.56%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

