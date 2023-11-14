Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,217.30% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $60.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.17. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 64,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,966 shares of company stock valued at $65,245. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
