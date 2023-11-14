Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 64,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,436.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,966 shares of company stock worth $65,245. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

