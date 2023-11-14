CNB Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:CCNEP)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CCNEP stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.
About CNB Financial
