CNO Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.11. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $499,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,411 shares of company stock worth $1,638,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 462,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

